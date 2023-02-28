Politics Vučić: "We will beat them" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on his Instagram profile the morning after the negotiations in Brussels. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 08:20 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić thanked the citizens of Serbia and announced that he will address the nation tonight.



"I am making a thorough analysis of what happened. We fought as much as possible in difficult conditions and fought for the future of Serbia in peace, for the continuation of investments in our country. And we keep our oath and the Constitution of Serbia pertaining to Kosovo and Metohija as part of Serbia," the President said.



As he stated, "after a difficult, still, I believe successful fight, in Brussels, tonight I am going to respond to all political and media manipulators who would trample on their own country for a piece of power in return. Serbia has no price, that is something they have never understood. We will defeat them. Serbia will win".