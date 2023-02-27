Borrell after the meeting: "The text of the agreement will soon be on the EU website"
The European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, spoke after the meeting in Brussels.Source: B92
Borrell expressed the hope that both sides (Pristina and Belgrade) will have a constructive approach to the negotiations.
"I welcomed President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels at a high-level meeting within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. On the agenda: the EU proposal on the normalization of relations. I hope for a constructive approach from the two parties," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
The trilateral meeting of European officials with Vučić and Kurti began in Brussels around 6:00 p.m.
Previously, Borrell and Lajčak held separate meetings with them.
I welcomed President @predsednikrs and Prime Minister @albinkurti in Brussels for a high level meeting of the Belgrade - Pristina Dialogue.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 27, 2023
On the agenda: the EU proposal on normalisation of relations. I hope for a constructive approach by the two parties. pic.twitter.com/yFKMvjgbVZ