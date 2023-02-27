Politics 0

Borrell after the meeting: "The text of the agreement will soon be on the EU website"

The European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, spoke after the meeting in Brussels.

Borrell expressed the hope that both sides (Pristina and Belgrade) will have a constructive approach to the negotiations.

"I welcomed President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels at a high-level meeting within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. On the agenda: the EU proposal on the normalization of relations. I hope for a constructive approach from the two parties," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The trilateral meeting of European officials with Vučić and Kurti began in Brussels around 6:00 p.m.

Previously, Borrell and Lajčak held separate meetings with them.

