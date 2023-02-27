Politics Vučić: Kurti was not ready VIDEO It was agreed that we will continue to talk, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić after the meetings in Brussels. Source: B92 Monday, February 27, 2023 | 20:40 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Prva TV

"Difficult meeting as usual, and I believe there will be many more meetings in the coming period. On the 18th, we should see each other in North Macedonia, when Mr. Borrell visits the region. Until then, we should talk with Lajcak about things for implementation."



He emphasized that the EU document will highlight the necessity of respecting previous agreements.



Vucic said that he thought that Kurti was not ready to accept it now.



"We will see if he will be ready in the future. I hope that it is possible to reach some compromises, but I am afraid that we will remain stuck in something that should have been fulfilled a long time ago," he points out.



Vučić says that unlike media stories, there was nothing special about the talks.



As he stated, Kurti came with the idea of signing something, but it was not even discussed.

"I am waiting to see the implementation plan, which concerns previously achieved obligations. As for the road map, it must be worked on. It is implementation. And at the beginning of that road map there must be a CSM, which someone will not fulfill," Vucic said.



He emphasized once again that CSM is in the first place, whatever issue is being discussed.



"They said that I came to sign a document. Let go of the nonsense, but thanks for the question, since I saw that a campaign was being conducted against the CSM, and I will talk about it tomorrow so that people can see what was signed. There are 22 principles that are crucial for us. If someone doesn't understand that, then they don't understand reality. If someone thinks of canceling the payment transaction, I'm asking how we're going to pay the salaries of doctors and professors."



Vučić said that he listened carefully to Kurti.



"Don't forget that the European Council is on the 23rd or 24th, and they want to have a report by then on whether anything has been achieved, and then they will treat our European integrations accordingly," he said.



He emphasized that there is no road map, and that it must be worked on.



"As soon as we start working, we stop. And all the time there is talk about implementation, take it easy, people. Someone thought that something would be signed in one day. This is a serious and long process. That's why I will cancel part of the trip abroad, in order to be prepared for a conversation with Lajcak, so that we are not denounced on the 23rd or 24th," he said.



Answering journalists' questions about whether he is ready to recognize Kosovo, Vučić clearly said that Serbia is part of the UN, but that Pristina is not.



"We have always respected the UN Charter and our Constitution. Thank you very much".



He pointed out that Pristina has excellent teams, and that they were bragging about how they beat Jeremic and Tadic.



As he said, Kurti explained that he is ready to talk about the rights of minorities, but not especially Serbs.



"I listened to him carefully, but I didn't understand him very well. Thank you, long live Serbia," concluded Vučić.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, and the European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the EU's special envoy for dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, are also present at the meeting.



Previously, Borrell and Lajcak met with the Pristina delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions.



The meeting of the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was held today around 3:00 p.m.