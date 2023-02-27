Politics Joint meeting started: Vučić with Borrell, Lajčak and Kurti PHOTO The joint meeting of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, began in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 27, 2023 | 18:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

The European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the EU Special Envoy for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, were present at the meeting.



Let us remind you that the meeting between the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was held today around 3:00 p.m.



Vučić arrived at the EU headquarters at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.