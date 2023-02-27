Politics The meeting between Vučić, Borrell and Lajčak has ended PHOTO Aleksandar Vučić's meeting with the European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the EU Special Envoy for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, has ended. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 27, 2023 | 17:49 Tweet Share Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

Previously, Borrell and Lajcak met with the Pristina delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions.



After that, a joint meeting between Vučić, Borrell and Lajčak will be held with Kurti.



Just to reiterate, the meeting between the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was held today around 3:00 p.m.



Vučić arrived at the EU headquarters at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.