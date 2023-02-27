Politics The meeting between Vučić and Escobar in Brussels has begun The meeting between the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has begun in Brussels today. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 27, 2023 | 15:24 Tweet Share Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić arrived at the EU headquarters at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and after the individual meetings, there should also be a joint meeting between Vučić and Borrell, the EU's special envoy for dialogue Miroslav Lajčak and the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti.



After that, Borrell's press conference is scheduled.