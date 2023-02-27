Politics New round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina: What will be on the table? A new round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue will be held in Brussels, with the main issue being the French-German proposal for the normalization of relations. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 27, 2023 | 07:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held in Brussels, where, as expected, the main issue will be the French-German proposal for the normalization of relations.



The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, with the support of the EU's special representative for dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, will hold separate meetings with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, starting at 3 p.m., which will be followed by a joint meeting.



The EEAS announced that Borrell will hold a press conference at the end of the meeting.



Ahead of the meeting in Brussels, Vučić had a telephone conversation with the special adviser at the US State Department, Derek Chollet, on Sunday, who pointed out that the US fully supports the EU's proposal on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, and that he expects the meeting in Brussels to be constructive, with noticeable progress towards reaching the agreement.



Chollet said that the agreements, previously signed in the dialogue process, should be implemented, which includes the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM).



President Vučić said that he expects a very difficult meeting, but that Serbia is committed to peace and stability in the region, and that in that context, he is ready to work on the concept and implementation of the proposed plan with clearly defined limitations, Office for Media Cooperation of the President of the Republic announced.



Before today's new round of dialogue, as Tanjug learns, Vučić received a joint letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding the meeting in Brussels.



The letter from the European troika was also received by Kurti, from whose office it was announced that the letter requested the implementation of the obligations assumed by the parties in the dialogue, including the creation of the CSM, Koha Ditore reported.



The letter pointed out that the European Council expressed its support for this important agreement in its conclusions of February 9 and at the same time called on Belgrade and Pristina to fully and unconditionally implement the obligations assumed in the dialogue, including the agreements from 2013 and 2015 on the creation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



The USA also provided full support for the EU proposal on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.