Politics Meloni, Scholz and Macron wrote to Vučić before the meeting in Brussels A letter arrived at the Presidency of the Republic of Serbia today, Tanjug learned in the Presidency. Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 22:10

The letter was jointly signed by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



They sent a letter to President Aleksandar Vučić ahead of the meeting in Brussels on February 27.



The public will be informed about the content of the letter in more detail tomorrow, RTS learns.



A new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held on Monday, February 27, in Brussels.