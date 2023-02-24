Politics State Department announced - Message to Serbia: Accept the proposal The United States of America announced that they strongly support the European Union's proposal to normalize relations between Serbia and the so-called Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 24, 2023 | 11:22 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Sorbis/ Shutterstock

We expect the two leaders to approach the meeting in the constructive spirit necessary to move forward in accordance with it, it was pointed out in the State Department's response to Voice of America ahead of the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which, with the mediation of the European Union, will be held on Monday in Brussels.



The State Department indicates that it is important that Belgrade and Pristina use the talks to express their commitment to a peaceful future for the region.



Serbia and Kosovo should reach a comprehensive agreement through dialogue. We believe that normalized relations between Kosovo and Serbia should ultimately be aimed at mutual recognition. Progress in the dialogue will open the door to European integration and is essential for security and stability in the Western Balkans, stated the written response of the State Department.



When asked whether a breakthrough or even a turning point can be expected after the upcoming round of talks in Brussels, the State Department replied that it is encouraging that Belgrade and Pristina accepted the proposal of the European Union in principle.



Officials from the United States and the European Union highlighted the possibilities of the European Union's proposal and stressed the importance of moving quickly -- to avoid the risk of further escalations, the response said.



The State Department points out that the US strongly encourages Serbs in Kosovo to return to Pristina institutions as soon as possible in order to improve security and stability for all citizens.



"We encourage the Government of Kosovo to provide the conditions for qualified Kosovo Serbs to do so without delay. The Brussels agreements provided for the integration of Kosovo Serbs into Kosovo institutions. We fully support those agreements and their continued implementation, it is the official position of the Department of State regarding the issue.



When it comes to the formation of the CSM, the State Department states that Kosovo and Serbia should implement the agreements they signed through the dialogue process, including making progress in establishing a community of municipalities with a Serbian majority.



In response to Voice of America's question whether it sees the agreement of the parties on the European proposal as, as stated, "a means of neutralizing Russia's influence on Serbia", the State Department pointed out that the dialogue with the so-called Kosovo is important for stability.



Progress towards the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo through dialogue, with the mediation of the EU, is still very important for regional and European stability at a time when we are facing Russia's aggression in Ukraine and crises throughout Europe caused by Putin's brutal, unjustified invasion, the State Department points out.



When it comes to the possible rejection of the document, the official version of which is still unknown to the public, the State Department did not talk about the possible consequences if Belgrade and Pristina refuse or miss the opportunity that was presented to them.



It is more important to talk about opportunities: the proposal presents opportunities for the citizens of Serbia and Kosovo to improve the security and stability of the wider Western Balkan region at a time when Europe is facing its worst crisis since World War II.



As already indicated by the European Union - the acceptance of the agreement will accelerate the progress of both countries towards membership in the European Union. It will also advance our key goals for the Western Balkans region - including the achievement of peace, stability and progress of all nations, concluded the State Department's written response to Voice of America's inquiry.