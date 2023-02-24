Politics "Vučić won't recognize Kosovo" VIDEO Asked whether after the talks in Brussels on February 27 Serbia will have to change its position on the issue of the war in Ukraine, minister says: "We'll see". Source: B92 Friday, February 24, 2023 | 09:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Asked whether, after the talks in Brussels on February 27, Serbia will have to change its position on the issue of the war in Ukraine, the Minister of Defense says: "We will see. We should first see how the situation will unfold. There are many aspects that affect us, but first and foremost are our interests," Miloš Vučević said in a guest appearance on TV Prva, adding that he "does not envy" the president of Serbia in this regard who will attend the meeting in Brussels on Monday.



When asked to comment on media reports that Serbia will sign a document that would de facto recognize the so-called independence of Kosovo, Vučević points out that he has been hearing for 10 years that Aleksandar Vučić will recognize the so-called Kosovo. "He did not recognize it and he will not recognize it," the Minister of Defense in the Government of Serbia is clear.



Serbia, according to his words, must insist on a compromise, to see how to get what is best for it, so that we don't end up as an isolated island. He also adds that we should not be a training ground for punishment.



"We must not fall into every trap that is set for us. The scenario of the 1990s must be avoided," Vučević pointed out.