Politics "Proposal made"; It is claimed: Serbia will recognize the so-called Kosovo? Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that Pristina's allies made a European proposal for the so-called Kosovo that contains de facto recognition. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 13:55

Kurti says the Franco-German proposal is designed as a package containing de facto recognition, reports Reporters. Kurti said again that due to confidentiality, he did not bring the Franco-German proposal to the Assembly, but that it was accepted by the leaders of the opposition parties.



"I accepted the principle requested by the European mediators. I shared the textual content with the leaders of the opposition parties, but not in the Parliament, although I believe that after many months, almost nothing remains unknown from that proposal, which represents a good basis for further discussions that begin next Monday The proposal is not a product of negotiations, so on August 18 last year, the subject of the general framework of the agreement was opened without meetings because the other side was not ready for it," said Kurti in front of the MPs of the Assembly of Kosovo.



Kurti said in the Parliament that the international allies designed the European plan as a package that will improve Kosovo's membership in the international system, which includes de facto recognition.



"Three weeks after that meeting, a proposal comes. It is not a product of our request. It is not that I asked for something, it is there. Kosovo's allies designed it as a package that will improve Kosovo's membership in the international system, which includes de facto recognition, and all based on the United Nations Charter," Kurti said.



Kurti pointed out that the proposal contains a clause on the formalization of the status of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), which, he said, is called a religious community in Kosovo.



"The agreement contains mutual recognition. As for the SPC, as I said, the proposal of the agreement contains a point on the formalization of the status of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Formalization does not mean negotiations about its status, nor a discussion about special rights, but it is mentioned in the legislation of Kosovo as a religious legal entity, that is, the religious community. I guarantee you that I would not accept anything else that has to do with the SPC. I explained that it is not a product of negotiations," Kurti said.