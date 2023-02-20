Politics Message to Pristina: We understand, but... Miroslav Lajčak stated that the Brussels Agreement was ratified by the Kosovo Parliament - "thereby becoming an international legal obligation for Kosovo". Source: Beta Monday, February 20, 2023 | 09:14 Tweet Share TANJUG/ DOPISNIŠTVO KIM/ STR/bs

The European Union's Special Representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina told today's Politika that the EU understands that this issue is sensitive for the Government of Kosovo, but that obligations must be fulfilled.



As he stated, "the position of the EU and the US, and other international partners, is that any further delay is unacceptable".



He said that the EU is currently working on two tracks in order for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina to move forward.



"First, the priority is for both sides to agree on the EU's proposal for the normalization of relations. Second, we continue to work in parallel to ensure the full and immediate implementation of all elements of what has been agreed so far in the dialogue - which remain valid, and are binding for both sides," said Lajcak.