Politics Vučić sent a message from Munich: "A difficult day ahead; good news soon" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted on his Instagram a video from the plane from the airport in Munich. Source: B92 Friday, February 17, 2023 | 15:30

As he said at the beginning, he has a difficult day ahead of him.



"Exactly 15 years have passed since the Albanians declared the independence of the so-called Kosovo," he said.



He announced talks with Blinken, Scholz, Macron, Mitsotakis and many others.



"We also have good news that we will - some today, in seven days - announce to the citizens of Serbia, which concern Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.