Politics Russia stood by Serbia: It expressed a clear position on Kosovo and Metohija Cooperation between Russia and Serbia is built on the principles of mutual understanding and respect, said the spokeswoman of Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova. Source: RT.rs Friday, February 17, 2023 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The cooperation between Russia and Serbia is built on the principles of mutual understanding and respect, said the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.



She confirmed that Russia fully supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, RT Balkan reported.



"Russia supports Serbia in the defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and state interests. In this context, Moscow supports Serbia on the issue of Kosovo, which should be resolved in accordance with international law and the decisions of the UN Security Council," she stressed.



Zakharova pointed out that Moscow values extremely good relations with Serbia.



"We are advocating that this cooperation be strengthened even more, relying on the principle of mutual respect and taking into account the interests of both sides. The cooperation between Russia and Serbia is strategic and Moscow wants it to continue in the future," said Zakharova, emphasizing that on 23 February marks the 185th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



"The spiritual closeness of our two peoples was the basis for the development of our relations, which we built on understanding and mutual respect. We continue to develop cooperation with Serbia based on these principles, which we assess as strategically important. Openness and regular discussions on the most important topics between Moscow and Belgrade are the main characteristics of our cooperation," said Zakharova.



Trade and cultural ties, as well as cooperation on the international scene, play an important role, she concluded.