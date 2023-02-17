Politics Edi Rama: "Serbia must recognize Kosovo" Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday evening for TV Klan that Serbia must recognize Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 17, 2023 | 10:57 Tweet Share EPA/ SASA STANKOVIC

As he pointed out, Serbia must ask for forgiveness for all the war crimes committed on the territory of Kosovo, as well as that the Albanians must finally unite.



He added that he has good relations with the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, with the assessment that their meetings are "inspiring", but he added that the two differ in their approach.



"Albanians must unite. Kurti wants the same, of course, but I think differently about the path to that. I think my path is shorter, but Kurti should decide what Kosovo should do," Albanian Prime Minister emphasized.



When asked if he agreed with Kurti's position, Rama replied that he "does not want to get into the issue that depends on the Prime Minister and the authorities in Kosovo".



"It is common knowledge that I have my own ideas and my own approach, the goal is the same, I think that Serbia should recognize Kosovo, ask for forgiveness, and at the end of this process the Albanians should unite," said Rama.



He did not want to comment on the European proposal, nor Kurti's statement that he should trust Serbian President less, who, according to Kurti, is "an offspring of Vladimir Putin in the Western Balkans."