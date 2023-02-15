Politics "The Candlemas – Statehood Day is a red-letter, a date of special significance" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the "Knežev Zapis" Sretenje Academy in Kragujevac, on the occasion of the Statehood Day. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share Press sluzba predsednika/Dimitrije Goll Kevesic

Serbia celebrates Statehood Day, marking the anniversaries of the First Serbian Uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1804 and the confirmation of the first Constitution of the Principality of Serbia in 1835.



The Academy is held in the Old Assembly in Kragujevac.



"Here in Kragujevac, in Šumadija, from Orašac to Kragujevac, a Serbian state was born. The birth of a state was somewhat adventurous, but when you finally have the state, you keep it and don't give it to anyone," says Vučić and says that "Serbia has no right to play and behave irresponsibly towards its country", the president began his address.

"Serbia has no right to play and behave frivolously towards its state, and the state is its people, its institutions, without external pressure. The state's ability is to make decisions, and it is important that we are together, gathered, united in moments like this to save the state. We have nothing more sacred than our country Serbia," said Aleksandar Vučić.



The President announced the construction of the Belgrade-Nis railway and the high-speed road to Mrcajevci.



"Stand by your Serbia in a serious way, so that we can preserve our country, Kosovo and Metohija. Thank you for your great support. Thank you for the wonderful welcome. Sretenje is our name and surname. Long live Kragujevac, long live the heroic Šumadija," said the president.



Today, the President visited the Old Church in Kragujevac, which was built in 1818 and is dedicated to the Holy Trinity. It was built by Prince Miloš Obrenović, when he declared Kragujevac the capital of Serbia. It was a symbol of the unity of the church and the state. A century later, it was also a symbol of the reconciliation of the two dynasties. Parliamentary sessions were held in the port, the first Serbian Constitution, known as the Candlemas Constitution, was adopted, and the Turkish Hatisherifs on the Principality's autonomy were read.

"We, the Serbs, celebrate Sretenje today"

After a few minutes, the President of Serbia addressed the public again and spoke about Sretenje (Candlemas).



"Thank you all for being here today in the birthplace of Serbian statehood. Today, 40 days after Christmas, we Serbs celebrate Sretenje, the most important date in the historical calendar of Serbia. For us, Sretenje is a red letter, a date of special significance," began Vučić.



Candlemas is the state holiday which marks two important historical dates vital for cultural-historical and national identity of Serbs. Serbia observes Candlemas – the Statehood Day in memory of 15th February 1804, when at a gathering in Orašac Serbian rebels led by Djordje Petrović Karadjordje decided to start the First Serbian Uprising. That event initiated the restoration of Serbian statehood after several centuries of Ottoman rule.



In following few years the rebels’ army, led by Karadjordje, in famous battles of Ivankovac, Deligrad, Mišar, in Belgrade and other places, defeated Ottoman forces and freed almost entire territory of the Belgrade pashalik. That started liberation struggle of Serbs against the Ottoman rule and the process of creation of our modern state.



On the same date in 1835, in Kragujevac a Candlemas Constitution was passed, the first constitution of Serbia and one of the most democratic and most liberal constitutions of that time.

The program will be completed with a dramatic presentation of Knežev zapis, based on the text of Vladimir Djordjević and directed by Mladen Knežević. The play features Petar Lukić, Čedomir Štajn, Nikola Milojević, Avram Cvetković, Nadežda Jakovljević, Milica Lazović and Marija Rakočević.



The Academy will end with the song "This is Serbia", which will be performed by the Academic Chamber Choir Liceum.



On this date, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is also presenting state decorations to individuals and institutions.



After his address, Vučić answered questions from journalists, and first he explained how the decoration is awarded.



"I have always tried to award decorations to those who deserve it. Sometimes the laureats are those who are ideologically close to me," said the president.