Politics Urgent meeting of KFOR commander with religious leaders: All summoned at one place Commander of NATO Forces, Major General Michele Ristuccia, met with religious leaders in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 11:27

Major General Michele Ristuccia spoke with Bishop of Raška-Prizren Diocese Teodosije, Catholic Bishop Dodë Gjergji and Grand Mufti Naim Tërnava in the command headquarters of KFOR mission in Pristina.



As stated on the Facebook page of KFOR, this meeting was an important event in which representatives of different religions participated at the same table in order to find common points of view, as well as to ensure interreligious dialogue and promote the role of religious leaders in strengthening peace.



Ristuccia emphasized that it is important for all religious communities to promote peace, tolerance and mutual trust, as well as to ensure unity, in order to avoid further divisions.



"Religions are not a problem, but part of the solution for an even more harmonious coexistence," said Ristuccia.



The commander of the KFOR mission also emphasized the commitment to preserving peace, cooperation and progress for all people living in Kosovo and Metohija, in accordance with UN Resolution 1244.