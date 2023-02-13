Politics Serbia's position is clear: There is no dialogue resumption VIDEO Milovan Drecun said today that he does not see the purpose of the meeting between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and Albin Kurti. Source: Kosovo online Monday, February 13, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA/ SASA STANKOVIC

Milovan Drecun, Chairman of the Committee of the Serbian Assembly for Kosovo and Metohija, said today that he does not see the purpose of the meeting between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and Albin Kurti.



Drecun explained that there is no point in meeting with Kurti if he is not committed to the Community of Serbian Municipalities and its establishment, underlining that Belgrade's position is that until the Association is established there is no continuation of the dialogue, nor consideration of the European proposal.



"It was clearly stated that the CSM must first be formed in order to continue the dialogue. Procedurally speaking, according to what is written in the Brussels Agreement, if there was a consensus regarding the competences of the CSM, a meeting must be held at the summit where the statute would be presented, and after that the government in Pristina just has to introduce the Community into legal order," Drecun explained to TV Prva when asked if there will be a meeting between President Vučić and Kurti soon, as announced by the EU.



As the Brussels Agreement and the implementation plan envisage, a summit meeting should be held to review the statute of the CSM.



"However, if you look at the EU envoy Miroslav Lajčak, he didn't even respond to the management team's letter from April, when it was said that our team has a draft statute ready, which shows that he is not interested in the CSM as provided for in the Brussels Agreement, but a different CSM more acceptable for Pristina. I don't see the purpose of organizing a meeting in Brussels if it si not dedicated to CSM, followed by its formation", explained Drecun.



He assessed that Brussels has different plans, so he talks about the fact that a meeting should be organized in a few weeks, to implement the French-German plan, which, he underlines, is not acceptable in key parts for Serbia.



"There is something that is a legal obligation, and that is the CSM. Our position is that until it is realized, there is no continuation of the dialogue, nor consideration of the European proposal," underlined Drecun.



He said that the USA's position is strong that the CSM must be implemented, because it is clear to them that they cannot break the will of Belgrade and that is why they are putting pressure on Pristina.



Drecun, regarding the conditions for the formation of the CSM presented recently by Kurti, assessed that they are identical to what the Franco-German proposal says.

"It says - international recognition first, then talk about the rights of national minorities. This is also said in the proposal - first a basic agreement, which does not include mutual recognition, and at the end it is mentioned that everything that was previously agreed should be fulfilled. Its conditions are quite consistent with what is said in the proposal. He is satisfied with the plan that has been offered," he stressed.



Drecun assessed that European officials do not listen to what Belgrade is saying.



"My lesson to them is to listen more carefully, because what we said is something we will not go over. We will not agree with membership in the UN and the recognition of independence either de facto or de jure," he underlined.



Drecun pointed out that regardless of the growing pressure on Serbia, Kosovo is a complex problem that cannot be solved quickly, especially not on the basis that the West offers.



"This is not a plan that would enable a long-term solution, but would lead us into new conflicts and incidents," he emphasized.



Drecun pointed out that Serbia needs a strategic partnership with the USA and that the ambassador in Washington, Marko Djurić, is doing an excellent job on that.