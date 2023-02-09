Politics Bilčik about Serbia: "This is not a good strategy" European MP Vladimir Bilčik said today that he does not think that threats to stop membership negotiations are a good strategy. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr

The rapporteur for Serbia in the European Parliament (EP) added that no one is seriously thinking about freezing that process.



He also said that it is crucial for Serbia to make important decisions in order to align with the EU.



He made a statement to journalists after the debate on his report in the EP Foreign Policy Committee and said that he hopes that his report on Serbia will be adopted by the EP in May at the latest, but that there will be changes in the report due to amendments made by members of other political groups to be submitted in the coming weeks.



"Any event on the ground that can bring Serbia closer to the Union will be recorded in the report. We are all working for Serbia to become a member of the EU and we are ready to help. But at the same time, we have to be honest. There are a number of problems and tasks and we expect that Serbia is working on them, and the EU is ready to stand on Serbia's side if we feel that Serbia is also on our side. I am sending a kind of emotional message today. Before we started discussing the report, President Zelensky was behind me in the Parliament hall and he had a very emotional speech," he emphasized.



He added that in his speech to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, he said that last year changes into the enlargement process were introduced.



"Now we have three more candidates for membership - Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our message for the Western Balkans and Serbia is clear. We want you to stand with us, especially in times of war. That is why it is important to align with the foreign policy of the Union and restrictive measures against Russia," he said.



It is also time to make progress in other areas, he pointed out.



"We have seen progress in the rule of law, we expect some reforms in the judiciary and this is happening on the basis of the constitutional changes that took place last year. We welcome the fact that the Serbian parliament is more pluralistic, the opposition has returned, but more needs to be done for the functioning of the Serbian democracy, and the EP is here to help. I am happy to say that we have agreed to extend the inter-party dialogue," Bilčik points out.



Bilcik says that dialogue with Pristina is now important for Serbia and he is encouraged by the signals that are coming.



"I appreciate Serbia's constructive approach to dialogue. I am aware of the tensions in Kosovo, especially in the north, and the shooting that happened on Christmas Eve, but such events must stop. Serbia needs a European future and the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. That would be a huge step forward. I hope that there will be good news in the coming weeks and months. It is as if Serbia is standing with us, Serbia is moving towards the Union and coming to terms with its difficult past and looking towards the future. Many of my colleagues share this message," he said.



Threats to end negotiations for EU membership are not a good strategy for Bilčik.



"I doubt that threats to end negotiations are a good strategy. I don't think that can help now. We see that important signals are coming that Serbia knows that it is in a difficult situation. We need to look at how to encourage important steps that would bring more Europe in Serbian politics, and less Russia in Serbia and Serbian politics, and there are practical things there. Like energy, for example, information space, communication about the EU, the level of disinformation, the spread of propaganda, which also comes from Moscow. And finally an agreement - how to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina," said Bilčik.



He pointed out that it is now important that the negotiations are not interrupted, and that no one seriously thinks about freezing the process.



"The talks should continue, but what is also important, and that is the message from my report - things will not move forward if Serbia does not move forward in several areas," he says.