Politics Pristina accepted EU proposal in principle EU Special Envoy Miroslav Lajčak issued a statement after a conversation with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

He stated that he was glad that Pristina accepted the EU's proposal in principle and announced the continuation of talks at a high-level meeting.



I traveled to Pristina to meet with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi and to Belgrade, where I met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Petar Petković.



I am glad that Kosovo also accepted the EU proposal in principle. We will continue our talks at a high-level meeting, Lajcak announced on Twitter today.



Last night, Lajčak met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in Belgrade, and previously in Pristina, he spoke with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti. President Vučić announced that he had an open and friendly conversation with Lajcak.



"An open and friendly conversation with Miroslav Lajčak. When I say open, I really mean it. You understood everything. Long live Serbia," wrote Vučić on the Instagram profile of buducnostsrbijeav, along with photos from the meeting with Lajčak. Yesterday, after the meeting with Lajcak, Kurti said that Pristina accepts the EU's proposal for the normalization of relations with Belgrade.