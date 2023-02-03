Politics New attack by Albanians: Serbian young man stabbed in Kosovo PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced today in the Parliament that a Serbian young man on Kosovo and Metohija was stabbed. Source: B92 Friday, February 3, 2023 | 16:14 Tweet Share Foto: B92

"A 20-year-old young man, Ćuzić Boban, was stabbed in the shoulder by two Albanians in the village of Mogila, municipality of Vitina," Vučić said.



Vučić said that he expects that our Western partners will react "to appease the two sides".



Vučić said that this is the result of the hatred that Albin Kurti's regime and its media promote against Serbs.