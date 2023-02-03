Politics The second day of discussion on Kosovo-Metohija; Vučić: No one has ever threatened me Members of the Serbian Parliament continued the discussion on the Kosovo issue on Friday. Source: B92 Friday, February 3, 2023 | 11:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ nr

On the agenda of the special Serbian Parliament session is the Government's "Report on the negotiation process with the institutions of temporary self-government in Pristina, from September 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023".



Presenting the Report, President Aleksandar Vučić said yesterday that the goal is an open conversation about the most difficult things we are facing, and not shifting responsibility.

"No one has ever threatened me with anything"

He said that his critics talk a lot about the people of KiM, but they have never done anything for them.



"I understand that you suffer because you never could and will never be able to defeat me. But if you see something in the Franco-German plan that you can offer me, you should turn to someone else for that, I am not competent for that. Look at the result you made for Serbia yesterday with your performance," he added.



"I have never negotiated about remaining in power and I will not, I have defeated you so many times that I am fed up. I will never negotiate about remaining in power, I am only interested in the survival of Serbia," he said.