Politics The continuation of the debate on Kosovo and Metohija in the Serbian Parliament MPs of the Serbian Parliament will continue the discussion on the Kosovo issue today at 11:00 a.m. Source: RTS Friday, February 3, 2023 | 09:15

On the agenda of the special session of the Assembly of Serbia is the Government's "Report on the negotiation process with the institutions of temporary self-government in Pristina, from September 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023".



At yesterday's session, which was attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Report on the negotiation process with the temporary institutions of self-government in Pristina was presented.



The session was attended by the president of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija of the Government of Serbia, Petar Petković, as well as representatives of the Serb List from Kosovo.



Presenting the Report, President Aleksandar Vučić said yesterday that the goal is an open conversation about the most difficult things we are facing, and not shifting responsibility.



Vučić also presented a ten-point plan on Serbia's policy in the coming period. He also spoke about the so-called Franco-German initiative, and he highlighted point 4 as particularly difficult, namely the second paragraph, which states that "Serbia will not oppose Kosovo's membership in any international organization".



The heads of parliamentary groups of the ruling majority and the opposition presented their views yesterday.



At one point, the bitter discussion of the MPs turned into an incident, when the members of the government and the opposition came to blows.



Several dozen citizens protested in front of the Serbian Parliament demanding that the parliament deny support of the signing of the Franco-German agreement, nor any other that would in any way represent recognition of Kosovo's self-proclaimed independence or enable it to become a member of the UN.