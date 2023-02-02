Politics General chaos and fighting in the Parliament VIDEO A special Serbian Parliament session is underway, the agenda includes a report on the negotiations with Pristina from September 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023 Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 14:35 Tweet Share

Almost from the very beginning, the session was tense, because the representatives of the opposition constantly threw insults at Vučić during his introductory speech, for which the Speaker of the Parliament, Vladimir Orlić, warned them several times. Also, the representatives of the opposition brought several banners into the hall.



On one of them was written "No capitulation".



However, at one point the situation escalated when MPs from the opposition parties interrupted the address of President Aleksandar Vučić, calling for a violation of the Rules of Procedure.



MPs from Dveri, Zavetnici movement, People's Party and DSS took part in the incident, who interrupted Vučić by chanting "Treason" and "We don't give up Kosovo", and then headed towards the president.



After that, SNS MPs got up and there was some shouting and cursing. The President of the Parliament accused the leader of the new DSS, Miloš Jovanović, of wanting to physically attack Vučić.



They all gathered by the speech stand, above which sat the President of Serbia. At one point, he was completely surrounded by MPs.



The incident calmed after a few minutes with Vucic and Speaker Orlic calling ruling coalition MPs to return to their seats.

The president of the parliament tried to calm the passions for several minutes and when he succeeded, the situation got out of control again.