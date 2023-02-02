Politics U.S. Ambassador: "You have already decided; It is frustrating for Serbs..." U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, assessed that Serbia has already chosen the West and that the relationship with Russia is weakening day by day. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE

Hill pointed out that it is important that Belgrade has been very constructive in terms of engaging on the European plan with Pristina and that this will ultimately affect the pace by which Serbia moves toward the West.



"Serbia has already made a choice to go West and I think that many Serbs find it frustrating that the process is taking so long," Hill told N1 and expressed hope that the result of Belgrade's constructive attitude will contribute to a better and faster pace of European integration.



When asked why the European proposal is secret, he said that he would not call it a secret, but something that falls into "traditional diplomatic channels".



If you try to deal with diplomacy through the media, there will be a lot of misunderstandings, he said, adding that this is why he believes that such matters should be discussed exclusively at the table.



Asked whether the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, would cross the line if he revealed the content of the proposal at the upcoming parliamentary session, he replied that it was a hypothetical question, but that a major discussion in the Parliament was needed.



“I think it is appropriate to have this discussion, but I will leave it to others to decide what needs to be released and what does not,” US Ambassador said.



Hill, as stated by N1, also assessed that Serbia “had held onto its sanctions policy even longer that the Russian Army has held onto Kherson.”



“The issue of Serbia’s relations with Russia – you can see them weakening by the day. You can see much more interest in working with the European Union and, frankly, more interest in working with us,” said Hill.



He reiterated the US government’s stance that Serbia should join the sanctions against Russia, but added that it is not true that Serbia has not done anything because it has condemned Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.



Asked if Belgrade’s position in negotiations with Pristina is weaker because it has not imposed sanctions on Russia, the Ambassador said these are different issues. Asked whether Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti or Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is more cooperative, the Ambassador laughed. “If I thought that answering that question would help the negotiating process I would answer it, but I will leave that up to your imagination,” Hill said.



He also pointed out that the main issue concerning the fulfillment of the Brussels Agreement is the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities. “I think there is some urgency getting that agreed, getting everyone to understand that once you accept something in an international agreement you have to fulfill it,” said Hill.



The Ambassador declined to comment on press “leaks,” but pointed out that the international negotiators’ position “has been very clearly conveyed in Belgrade and in Pristina, respectively”.