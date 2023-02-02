Politics Special Serbian Parliament session on Kosovo scheduled for today, Vučić will attend Special Serbian Parliament session on KiM, whose agenda includes a report on negotiations with Pristina from September 1 to January 15, is scheduled for today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 07:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija, EPA-EFE/ KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

A special session of the Parliament of Serbia, with the agenda including a report on the negotiations with Pristina from September 1 to January 15, is scheduled for today.



The attendance of President Aleksandar Vučić is expected.



Vučić said on Wednesday that he is not running away anywhere and that he has no problem with confronting his people and the parliament in order to answer every question, as was the case at the last Parliament session on Kosovo and Metohija, when, as he said, he listened to the worst insults and nastiness.



"I will answer everyone, without excuses, because we are fighting for our country more than the current opposition has fought. If you think you are going to give me a lecture, that it will be your monologues to which I have no answer... You know, the bag does not fight back, whereas honorable and responsible and serious people know how to return a political blow," Vučić said in response to questions about the parliamentary session where the report on Kosovo and Metohija will be discussed and about the positions that the opposition is already expressing.



In the report that will be presented to the MPs, it is pointed out that in the period from September 2022 to January 2023, there was an escalation of the crisis, as well as systemic discrimination and violence against Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, and it is estimated that Pristina side is solely responsible for such developments.



The report also points out that Belgrade will not give up on the demand that the CSM be formed urgently and that the Government of Serbia will continue to focus on the immediate protection of the security of the Serbian people in the province and Serbian national interests.



It is also estimated that in the past period Belgrade was characterized by EU mediators and other relevant international entities as a constructive party in all crisis situations.



Members of the ruling coalition told Tanjug before the session that President Vučić will speak responsibly as a true stateman about the problem of Kosovo and Metohija at a special Parliament session, but that, as they stated, judging by the statements of opposition politicians, the necessary unity will be lacking.



The opposition, on the other hand, estimates that the session will make sense if the Franco-German plan for solving the Kosovo and Kosovo issue is discussed, and not just the report on the negotiations with Pristina.