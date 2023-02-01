Politics Vučić spoke with Blinken: "We agreed that Serbia and USA have multiple possibilities" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke tonight with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 22:09 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić wrote on his Instagram that he and Blinken discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's European path and bilateral relations between Serbia and the USA.



"I spoke on the phone tonight with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's European path and bilateral relations between Serbia and the USA. We exchanged views on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and I especially emphasized that peace and stability in the entire region and a secure economic future, are key goals for all people living in the Western Balkans. We agreed that Serbia and the USA have multiple opportunities to improve partnership and bilateral cooperation in various fields," reads the description of Vučić's post on Instagram.