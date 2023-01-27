Politics Shootings, injuries and arrests on Kosovo: "Everyone should follow the instructions" Only from the beginning of 2023, a number of incidents were recorded on the so-called Kosovo, where Serbs were targeted. Source: Kosovo online Friday, January 27, 2023 | 14:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

There were a series of incidents in 2023: from the wounding of Stefan (11) and Miloš Stojanović (21) on Christmas Day, to the beating of Serbian young men, as well as the wounding of Miljan Delević by members of the Kosovo Special Police.



When asked how he views the mentioned incidents, Head of the European Union Office in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog said that "it is important that all security incidents are properly investigated, but also that there is a need for more internal dialogue between the Government and non-majority communities".



"Kosovo police is the first responder, and its role in ensuring a safe and secure environment is essential. Everyone should follow instructions and work with the police to ensure that such an environment continues. The EU has already condemned the incident in Gotovusha, and the police quickly identified and arrested the suspect. While it is important that all security incidents are properly investigated and the perpetrators sanctioned, there is also a need for more internal dialogue between the Government and non-majority communities, including Kosovo Serbs, to create a better understanding of their specific needs, including the area of public safety," Szunyog said.