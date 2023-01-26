Politics U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo refused to answer questions Ambassador of the United States of America at the so-called Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier refused to answer journalists' questions about the latest events in Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 11:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Hybrid Gfx/ Shutterstock

This happened after the opening of the international conference on cyber security in Pristina.



"No. I have many things to say next week," emphasized Hovenier.



He said that the USA is committed to supporting the so-called Kosovo to use its most important resource, the youth and their expertise in cybernetics.



U.S. Embassy in Pristina has confirmed that a meeting will be held at that embassy on January 31, where it is expected that "the Community of Serbian Municipalities with a Serbian majority will be discussed".