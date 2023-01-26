Politics 0

U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo refused to answer questions

Ambassador of the United States of America at the so-called Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier refused to answer journalists' questions about the latest events in Kosovo.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Ilustracija: Hybrid Gfx/ Shutterstock
Ilustracija: Hybrid Gfx/ Shutterstock

This happened after the opening of the international conference on cyber security in Pristina.

"No. I have many things to say next week," emphasized Hovenier.

He said that the USA is committed to supporting the so-called Kosovo to use its most important resource, the youth and their expertise in cybernetics.

U.S. Embassy in Pristina has confirmed that a meeting will be held at that embassy on January 31, where it is expected that "the Community of Serbian Municipalities with a Serbian majority will be discussed".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Serbia is conditioned

Within the EU, there are no talks about terminating negotiations with Serbia, said the rapporteur of the European Parliament (EP) for Serbia, Vladimir Bilčík.

Politics Thursday, January 26, 2023 09:07 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Eleven points

The envoy of the European Union, Miroslav Lajčak, said that the proposal for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Priština contains 11 points.

Politics Wednesday, January 25, 2023 23:23 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
page 1 of 27 go to page