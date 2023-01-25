Politics Vučić: Serbia and its interests outweigh party interests VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a video in which he said he did not hide anything from the people and that he intended to fight for our country Source: B92 Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 13:55 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Vucic said that two days ago, he told the people the truth about all the problems Serbia faces regarding Kosovo and Metohija.



“I hid nothing from you. I told you in what ways and how much we fought and how we intend to fight for our country’s future,” Serbian President stated.



Vucic noted that he had offered all political actors talks and consultations on the European proposal for resolving the Kosovo issue.



"I offered all political actors a conversation, consultations, to familiarize them with the pressures and everything that Serbia is facing. They said they do not want to talk, or at least a good part of them, but that they want a public event, a show for their political action,” he said, adding:



"The state of Serbia and its interests must always outweigh any party or individual interests. Only together and united can we fight for a better future for our country," he said.



Vučić said that he will attend the next Parliament session where he will answer all questions because, as he said, that is his duty.



“Respecting the Parliament, it is my obligation to meet all their demands. I will appear in the National Parliament, answer all questions, and fight for Kosovo and Metohija, and for our Serbia,” Serbian President pointed out.