Politics An emergency session of the Government due to Kosovo and Metohija attended by Vučić The session of the Government of Serbia started today at 11 a.m., in the building of the Government of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 23, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share

At the invitation of Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, the President of the Republic Aleksandar Vučić will attend the session.



The main topic of this session is the dialogue about Kosovo and Metohija.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the public today at 8:00 p.m.



As announced by the Office for cooperation with the media of the President of the Republic, the address will be held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.

FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bg

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with special envoys of five countries in Belgrade on Friday.



Vučić said that as the President of Serbia today, he was unequivocally faced with the problems and challenges that would be placed before our country if we did not agree with the proposed plan.



"Under these and such conditions, we asked the four, plus Miroslav Lajčak, to help all of us overcome the turbulence we are facing in Kosovo, because we believe that it is high time to form the CSM, which was not only promised but also signed 10 years ago. It is a matter of urgency, since only after that a conversation and any kind of normalization of the situation could be possible," he added.