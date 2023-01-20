Politics Lajcak after three hours with Kurti: I expected more understanding EU's Special Envoy, Miroslav Lajčak, said today that the meeting with the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti, was not easy. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 20, 2023 | 14:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/bs

Lajčak added that he expected more understanding from Kurti for the EU's proposal for the normalization of relations with Belgrade.



After the meeting, which lasted almost three hours, he pointed out that it was an open and honest meeting, reports Reporters.



"We expected more understanding of the EU's proposal for the normalization of relations and the possibilities it offers," Lajcak said. He added that they are still halfway there and will not stop until they reach the goal.



"The purpose of the meeting with Kurti was our proposal for the normalization of relations, which we presented in September and then in December. We spent more than two hours, the meeting was long, not easy, but it was honest and open. It was still too early to give any statement, because as you know we are in the middle of our mission and we will also travel to Belgrade," said Lajcak.



In addition to Lajcak, the US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, German Chancellor's foreign policy and security advisor Jens Plettner, French President's foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne and Italian Prime Minister's foreign policy and security advisor Francesco Talò attended the meeting.