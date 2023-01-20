Politics Special envoys arrived at the Presidency of Serbia Special envoys of the five countries have arrived at the Presidency of Serbia, where they are supposed to talk with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 20, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bs

The EU special envoy for dialogue Miroslav Lajčak, the US special envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar, the advisor for foreign policy and security of the German chancellor Jens Plettner, the advisor for foreign policy of the French President Emmanuel Bonne and the advisor for foreign policy and security of the Italian prime minister Francesco Talò arrived in Belgrade.



Previously, they spoke in Pristina with the Prime Minister of the Pristina Provisional Institutions, Albin Kurti, after which Lajcak stated that they expected more understanding for the proposal for the normalization of relations with Belgrade.