Politics Albin Kurti and the United States of America directly accused: "It's clear" Former special envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Richard Grenell, accused Albin Kurti and the USA for the chaotic situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 16:01

Today, Grenell assessed that the bad situation in the region, especially between Belgrade and Pristina, is the result of the USA leaving the initiative to Europe in solving the Kosovo problem, as well as the fact that the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, does not bear the consequences for his actions.



He told RTS that we should look at the facts and compare what the situation in Kosovo was during Trump's time, and what it is now when the U.S. President is Joe Biden.



"I think it is quite clear that by implementing economic agreements, we were trying to bring economic development and jobs to young people, to bring in Western companies and investments, to open borders, and now we have reached a chaos because of which we see that NATO forces have to intervene. Albin Kurti brought that change," said Grenell.



He said that he has worked with Hashim Thaci, Abdullah Hoti and Albin Kurti, and that he is very concerned because Kurti continues to reject American and European ideas.



"And there's no consequence to him for that. So that's going to continue until the US clearly presses Kurti, so he knows what the consequences are. That's what worries me right now, there's no consequence to Kurti," Grenell said.



He believes that White House and Joe Biden did not pay enough attention to the Western Balkans, that the State Department sends people of a lower level and that their policy is to leave the initiative to the Europeans.



"We have seen what it means, there is a lot of talk, but no action," said Grenell.



He believes that the US is interested in the region, but he points out that there is a big difference between the presidential envoy sent by the White House and who can enter the Oval Office with Biden and the people who are now entrusted with it, who are from the State Department and who submit a report to the Secretary of State.



Grenell stated that Trump paid full attention to the ideas of economic development and building the region in order to get the Open Balkans.



"We have put aside the talk of politics and mutual recognition. We have been talking about this for 20 years and mutual recognition does not put food on the table for people who are trying to take care of their families. We need economic development on both sides, and that has not happened under this administration," Grenell said.



In response to the journalist's statement that the USA pressed Kurti for the first time in order to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities, Grenell points out that the CSM is part of the old agreement and that it should have been implemented in the last two years, but that it did not happen, because Joe Biden and the White House did not commit enough attention.



Grenell also notes that no new agreement has been signed since Biden has been president of the USA, and as the initiator of the Washington Agreement, he emphasizes that it foresees the inclusion of private companies, and that Western companies will come.



"One of the points was the diversification of energy sources, which would be great for Serbia, because all the energy comes from Russia. We think that there should be alternatives. It is very important that governments and officials step aside and give way to the private sector," Grenell said.



When asked what he thought of the Franco-German agreement, Grenell said it was very general and lacking in detail.



"Both sides have to demand more details, because without them people won't sign anything. We are now in a situation where we have to implement previous agreements. What France and Germany are trying to do is a new agreement that will be above all the previous ones. They would be better off concentrate on implementing the already signed agreements," Grenell believes.



He says that not enough attention is paid to the needs of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija and that he is very concerned about the increase in violent incidents.



"During the time of Trump, we signed agreements on normalization, we brought companies and investors, the economy developed in both Serbia and Kosovo, and now this is not happening. I am very worried about resorting to violence and I call on both sides to concentrate on the implementation of earlier agreements and economic reforms for young people living in their countries to stay there and not have to immigrate," Grenell concluded.