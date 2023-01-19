Politics 0

Vučić and Plenković met: Discussing Serbian-Croatian relations PHOTO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković met in Davos, where they take part in the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

Source: B92
Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav
Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

President of Serbia posted a photo on his Instagram profile with the following caption:

"A very correct conversation about Serbian-Croatian relations. I believe that in the period ahead of us we will manage to make progress, both in terms of the economy and in terms of political relations."

Read
