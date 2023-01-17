Politics Vučić in Davos: hostile welcoming. The flag of "Greater Albania" displayed PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is in Davos, Switzerland, where he is participating in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share Foto: Privatna arhiva

However, Serbian President was met with hostility, and this move can be called a scandal of unprecedented proportions.



Across from the hotel where the president is supposed to stay in Davos, the flag of "Greater Albania" is displayed.



The question arises, what would happen if Serbia did the same and instead of the flag of "Greater Albania" the flag of Serbia with Kosovo and Metohija was hung.



The host of the World Economic Forum has not yet reacted to this provocation.