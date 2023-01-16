Politics Vučić: It was a bigger tactical victory than we presented it Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens of Serbia tonight. Source: B92 Monday, January 16, 2023 | 23:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

President Vucic talked about important political issues in the entire region.



"The situation for us is serious and it is getting complicated because this year we will have many elections in the region, which will be a good opportunity for continued attacks on Serbs," he said.



As he said, attacks on Serbs are a safer option for them.



"On Christmas Day, after the severe crisis we had in Kosovo and Metohija, we were faced with the attack on Serbian children. People in Serbia noticed, what hurt me the most, that no one, from EULEX, Americans, Germans, to the UN Office in Kosovo, no one said that two Serbian boys were attacked. Citizens of Kosovo, two people, but that no one can conclude who was the attacker and who was attacked. And the only reason why those children were attacked was that they were armed with a Serbian oak tree. They were shot only because they were carrying a Christmas tree, only because they are Serbs, and they didn't even say that. I say this so that people would understand how difficult the position of the state and the people is," said Vučić.



He recalled how the same people were talking about Racak these days.



"Have you ever seen all of them condemn, for example, the fact that the President of Serbia is not allowed to go to Jasenovac or to say something on the anniversary of the founding of the Jasenovac camp? That never happened. Never. They even chose whether to come to Donja Gradina based on whether the Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina will appear there or not," said Vučić.



He also spoke about the attack on Serbian children and their parents in Sarajevo.



"They were attacked only because they are Serbs and because they are the parents of Serbian children, but no one is allowed to say that. And if it were the other way around, it would be terrible. For me, it is not a problem to condemn when someone urinates in a mosque. I condemn that," he said.



"Maybe I only answered two questions about Montenegro, I didn't have a view of the events there. I didn't even see what was happening. When they don't know what else to do, Djukanović and his men call out - Vučić and his men," he added.



He said that he was aware that the Serbs were not in favor of removing the barricades and that he was aware that with that move he lost popularity among them, but as he explained, his task was a higher goal, which was to preserve peace and as normal a life as possible for our people on Kosovo and Metohija.



"They want to overthrow me because Serbia is progressing at every step and people will be able to see that," he said.



Regarding the attacks and criticism, he says that such moves harm the reputation of the country. "They announced a noose around my neck, I was surprised... They talked about the Vučić family and some billions, that's meaningless, and then I read about the noose around my neck and I said, let's read what they're going to blackmail me with... Well, isn't that a noose around Serbia's neck? Tell the people what your policy is regarding Kosovo and Metohija," he said.

About barricades on Kosovo and Metohija

Vučić says that one of the international representatives told him to urgently remove the barricades seven days before the actual removal and that this representative told him that Kurti would go and strike at the barricades.



Vučić says that this representative managed to scare Marko Djurić and Petar Petković.



"I called him and told him to stop selling tricks to these people of mine. The people were very well organized and I knew who could do what and who couldn't," said Vučić.



He says that the Serbs were given guarantees by NATO, the USA and the EU.



"For the first time, we have a document that is not only signed by Thaci and Rasmunsen. It is a formal source of rights for us. It is very important for us. It was a bigger tactical victory than we presented it," he said.



"They were convinced that they could do everything, and then they realized they couldn't do everything. People's resistance contributed to them realizing they couldn't do anything. Our problem is that everyone in the world talked about barricades, but they didn't talk about people being forbidden to go to the referendum, elections, that they arrested people transporting goods, vaccines, medicines," says Vučić.