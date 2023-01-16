Politics It's confirmed: Derecognition of Kosovo is definite President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Togo, Robert Dussey. Source: Kosovo online Monday, January 16, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

President Vučić expressed satisfaction with the visit of Minister Dussey, as an exceptional opportunity to consider possibilities for intensifying cooperation between the two countries, which is bound by traditional and sincere friendship.



"Our country is committed to fostering the best relations with African countries, based on mutual respect and understanding," President Vučić pointed out and asked Minister Dussey to extend an invitation to the President of the Republic of Togo to visit our country.



President Vučić pointed out that we greatly appreciate the support of the Republic of Togo in preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia in accordance with the norms of international law.



Minister Dussey said that Togo has a firm position on the issue of not recognizing the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Togo, Robert Dussey, stated that Serbia has the unreserved support of the Republic of Togo.



"We in Togo recognize only one Serbia, a unique one. I am glad that you mentioned the withdrawal of recognition of Kosovo, that withdrawal is definite," said Dussey.



He also said that 54 African countries make up one third of the United Nations, noting that Serbian diplomacy left Africa at one point.



"I am asking you, and you are doing it well, not to leave Africa. I thank you for that," Dussey said.



The Agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports was also signed today.



"We want stronger cooperation in several sectors, from education to the economy, to have a greater trade exchange. We would also like to strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism and agriculture," Minister Dussey concluded.