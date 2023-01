Politics "Serbia did not forget. Rest in peace" PHOTO President Aleksandar Vučić attended the commemoration in the Church of Saint Sava on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the murder of Oliver Ivanovic. Source: B92 Monday, January 16, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

"For five years, there has been neither truth nor justice in the case of this heinous and inhumane act. Serbia has not forgotten and will not give up the demand that the real criminals be brought to justice. Rest in peace," reads the photo on the Instagram profile.