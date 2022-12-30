Politics Vučić: Put them away... No more games VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, after hosting Nikola Nedeljković, answers the questions of journalists. Source: B92 Friday, December 30, 2022 | 14:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

"I met a genuinely wonderful family of proud Serbs. They raised a boy who loves his country," said Vučić.



Vučić said that Nedeljković is known for his humanitarian work and the help he provides to his people.



"This case is a case that shows who we are dealing with," he said.



"They only have a video where he is seen wearing T-shirt with the slogan "No surrender"... It is fortunate that the child was released. He will not be treated as a convicted person. As far as RS laws are concerned, Nikola Nedeljkovic is as clean as a tear drop," he said.

"They didn't even manage to break a finger on our left hand, let alone our spine"

"For me, it's important that they fulfill the things from the guarantees they gave. It's important for me that they understand that they pretended to be naive, and that they were watching someone raise four bases. And the question arises why you raise them. You don't do that in order to build trust but in order to threaten people," he said.



"That's why I'm asking them to put the batterers away," said Vučić.



"I called the European representatives this morning and asked them to take into account that situation is much more dangerous and difficult than they think. Tonight on TV Prva I will talk about why the Pristina authorities failed and why they had to withdraw," said Vučić.



"I expect that in the first half of January, powerful people from around the world will come to give me a lecture," he said.



"Then the torture will continue with Kurti. We talk, and I know he won't do anything, we talk, and I know he won't reconcile," he added.



"It is important for them that the noose is seen around my neck, and they are not interested in Serbia, they really don't care about Serbia," he said.



"I promise you that we will fight for our people and for Kosovo and Metohija. Will it be easy? It won't. So far, they haven't managed to break a finger on our left hand, let alone our spine," he concluded.



"The European Commission, the EU government and the US government made joint statements, in both of those statements there is nothing to analyze what is bad for the Serbs, nothing... As for what we received in the NATO paper, it is specified that the arrival of the Kosovo Security Forces in the north is impossible without the consent of the local Serbs. We have never had that until today. Now we have fought for something more. What is important in this document is that the people who participated in the barricades will not be prosecuted, so there is no action for the people at the barricades," he said.



Vučić repeated that there is no more games with Serbia. As he announced, the struggle continues and it will not be easy to represent the interests of our country.

The Constitution has to be respected

"I have no problem with the fact that many people think that Kosovo is independent... I don't think so. I have the Constitution of the country in front of me and I am here to respect it," he said.



He said that he is aware that there are many critics, but that the most important thing is that the majority of people in Serbia understand and support the peace policy that he insists on.



"I'm fed up with the hypocrisy of people going to the pub who supposedly want to go to war, but not them and their children... But I'm proud of the majority of Serbia who are for peace and who want a better future for their children," he continued.



Regarding the comments of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, he said that it is okay to think differently, but that he does not understand ironic statements.



"Our opinions regarding Kosovo and Metohija are completely opposite," he said.

"There weren't six of them, but eighteen"

He also referred to the recent allegations that howitzers were placed near Jarinje, Vučić stated that "there were not six of them, but 18".



He also stated that 12 were sold to European countries and stated that Serbia is working on modernizing the weapons of the Serbian Armed Forces.