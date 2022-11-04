Politics On Sunday, Serbian flag will be waved: Large general gathering of Serbs was scheduled A large general meeting of the Serbian people in Kosovska Mitrovica is scheduled for Sunday. Source: B92 Friday, November 4, 2022 | 13:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As we learn, the entire north of Kosovo will be decorated with the Serbian flag, which should show the Pristina authorities in which country the Serbian people live and whose north of Kosovo is.



As it was announced, every Serb will bring the flag of the country to which he belongs to that great general meeting of the Serbian people.



In this way, the Serbian people in Kosovo will clearly and unequivocally show in which country they live and that they do not agree to be oppressed or humiliated.