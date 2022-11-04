Politics Serbs from KiM: "The only option left is to pack our belongings or defend ourselves" Representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija talked with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Friday, November 4, 2022 | 12:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

As reported by the media, the last 72 hours are expected to be the most difficult for our country in the last 10 years, and the talks with the president lasted all night.



Due to the seriousness of the situation, the President of Serbia has canceled official trips, and on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., he will meet the ministers regarding the new events in Kosovo and Metohija at the Serbian Government meeting.



The Government session was called for Saturday after the latest tensions in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and the suspension of the regional commander of the Kosovo Police for the North, Nenad Djurić, by Pristina, as well as after Vučić's talks with the Serbs there.



Serbs from Kosovo, in a conversation with President Aleksandar Vučić, said that all they had to do was pack their belongings onto tractors or defend themselves, the media reports.