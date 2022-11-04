Politics Media released the video: the British are flying a drone at Gazivode The Belgrade media obtained a video showing a British soldier lifting an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Gazivode lake area. Source: Novosti Friday, November 4, 2022 | 12:54 Tweet Share Depositphotos/paulfleet/Ilustracija

That became particularly interesting, if you bear in mind the tensions that erupted when the Serbian Army had to shoot down a drone over Raška, which was observing our barracks.



News, which published the video, states that "it is obvious that NATO has intensified its activities along the administrative line, which was also discussed yesterday by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, stating that the Alliance's drones were 'playing around' on Brnjak and Jarinje all day on Wednesday."



The text also states that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, at a recent meeting in Pristina with Quint representatives, asked the British to deliver him equipment for reconnaissance of the position of the Serbian army in the Land Security Zone.



The purpose of raising the drone in our video remains unknown.