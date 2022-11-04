Politics Tough talks with Vučić: "This will be the hardest 72 hours in the last decade" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's talks with Kosovo Serbs lasted all night. The next 72 hours will be the most difficult in the last 10 years, "Blic" learns. Source: Blic Friday, November 4, 2022 | 09:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ/Ilustracija

"Live and on the phone, the talks lasted until 5:30 a.m. The Serbs are outraged. The last straw was the dismissal of the regional director of North Mitrovica, Nenad Djurić, for which Albin Kurti has no authority. He cannot dismiss him," says the source of that newspaper familiar with the details of the conversation.



According to that source, the Prime Minister of Kosovo said yesterday that he is not interested in the Community of Serbian Municipalities. "Serbs want to leave all institutions because they have nowhere else to go," he says.



According to "Blic", a meeting of the Government of Serbia will be scheduled for Saturday, which will be attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. He will inform the members of the Government about the situation in Kosovo.



Serbs from Kosovo will also have a series of meetings, and on Saturday a large gathering is expected in Kosovska Mitrovica where they will reveal their plan to the people.



"This will be the most difficult 72 hours in the last 10 years, and in the next few days a lot will become clearer," concludes the "Blic" source.