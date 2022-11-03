Politics Vučić confirmed: I signed, there is no time to waste President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended today the joint exercise of the Serbian Armed Forces "Maneuvers 2022". Source: B92 Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 15:10 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

After the exercise, Vučić addressed the media.

He said that we are in a specific situation and added that we have to produce everything ourselves.



"Even what we pay for, we wait for two years, and it can't come from the east because no one will let them pass. We have to dedicate ourselves to producing enough weapons, tools and ammunition," said Vučić.



He pointed out that he will have a complete list of assets by the New Year and that the military industry must be modernized. "We have to focus on ourselves. We have to go beyond the framework of 1990. I will not be wrong if I say that we have changed a lot and that our abilities have been significantly improved. But, I am not satisfied," said Vucic.



He added that Serbia can only count on itself. On the statement that individuals from the surrounding countries are commenting that the drones that were shot down were invented, he said that it was true that it was shot down, and that more should have been shot down.



"Yes, we shot down a drone. They should have shot down more. That's why I signed, there's no wasting time... That's our task. I'm satisfied. We introduced 294 large pieces of equipment into the armament of the Serbian Army. There is a big difference between those who invested in the army and those who disarmed it," said Vučić. He added that some cannot understand that some people want his country to be independent in reasoning and decision-making.



"Our job is to work in the interest of the citizens of Serbia," he said.

Just to reiterate, yesterday Serbian army shot down a drone above military facilities near the garrison in Raška, which came from the direction of Jarinje.



"The investigation is ahead of us and everything we will conclude will lead us to where the clues are and who could be the owner of that drone, as well as the manufacturer. What is interesting is that the Serbian Armed Forces shot down the drone using electronic devices, there was no use of anti-aircraft machine guns and cannons, but the most modern electronic devices. This shows that we are not joking, we are not threatening anyone, we are not playing war games, but we are very determined to protect Serbia. Let's go back to the negotiating table, Serbia is ready for dialogue and compromise, but Serbia is no longer a punching bag. Do not challenge Serbia, that must be clear to everyone," said Defense Minister Miloš Vucevic.