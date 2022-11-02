Politics Media: Kurti's plan failed At today's session, CoE Bureau didn't propose that Prishtina's request for admission be included in the agenda of the Committee of Ministers meeting. Source: Novosti Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 15:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

At today's session, the CoE Bureau did not propose that Prishtina's request for admission to this organization be included in the agenda of the Committee of Ministers meeting, the media learned.



Thus, another attempt by the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, to secure the seat of a fake state in the Council of Europe, has practically failed, writes Novosti.



Also, for such a major issue as the beginning of the procedure for the admission of a new member, serious lobbying before the meeting of ministers must be included, which this time, as the newspaper has learned, was not there.