Politics Ursula comes to Serbia The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is coming today for a one-day visit to Serbia. Friday, October 28, 2022 | 09:09

It is expected that she will discuss energy, Serbia's alignment with the EU's foreign and security policy and the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina with Serbian officials.



Von der Leyen will be welcomed by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić at Niš Airport "Konstantin the Great", and then together they will tour the works on the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in the town of Jelašnica.



Von der Leyen will then talk separately with Vučić and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić in Belgrade.



At the beginning of the Western Balkans tour on Wednesday, von der Leyen said in Skopje that the EU has prepared a support package for the entire Western Balkans to help the region in facing the energy crisis. During yesterday's visit to Pristina, Von der Leyen said that Kosovo's place is in the EU and that the Union is incomplete without Kosovo, assessing that Pristina has made great progress on the European road.



She is coming to Belgrade from Sarajevo, where today she will talk with members of the BiH Presidency, other political actors and representatives of civil society and ceremonially open the "Ivan" tunnel on "Corridor 5c", which was also financed by the European Union. Von der Leyen also visited Tirana yesterday, and she will end her Western Balkan tour tomorrow in Podgorica.