Politics Vučić: If they took to arms, there'll be no surrender, nor will we allow new March 17 The President of Serbia addresses the media after the session of the National Security Council, urgently held after the letter from Kosovo and Metohija's Serbs. Source: B92 Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 11:31 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

At the beginning, he said that he listened to everything that the representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija told him at the meeting this morning. So far, 17 people have re-registered their vehicles, that is, what Kurti's regime is asking them to do.



Such an international act does not exist, but who cares, he added, after reading every point of the agreement signed between Belgrade and Pristina, in accordance with Pristina's threat to continue with that action, which threatens the peace and functioning of our people.



"A few days ago, we received a demarche, the positions of the Quint countries and the EU countries, harmonized. Point two says that we should understand that Kosovo's action regarding the plates is legitimate and that the problem is in time and methods," he said.



Vučić said that he also informed Quint ambassadors, to whom he said that it was a matter of lies, notorious ones, because it is not written anywhere. It is not written anywhere, he pointed out, and underlined that he has read every paper and that he knows every paragraph.



He also read all the points of the agreement concerning the change of license plates. Vučić explained that the essence is that the agreement from 2011 states everywhere that it is about KS plates, which, as he pointed out, are status neutral, but that Pristina now denies this.



"All the time we insist on this, we say KS plates, and they say that there are no more KS plates because they have abolished them," he said and explained that Pristina requires RKS plates, which is inadmissible because it is not status neutral since RKS means Republic of Kosovo.



He also pointed out that today, before the session of the National Security Council, he spoke with the representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, adding that they have decided to protect their property, as well as that they will block the entrances and exits to Kosovo and Metohija.



There will be no new pogrom of Serbs on March 17, 2004, Vučić concluded. The Council session began this morning at 10 a.m., right after Vučić's meeting with representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.



That meeting started at nine o'clock, and after it ended, Goran Rakić, an official of the Serb List, addressed the media. Rakić said that the Serbs from Kosovo made a decision that, if the Kosovo Security Forces start confiscating vehicles from Serbs who have not taken over Kosovo registrations, they will block all the roads within the so-called Kosovo.



As he announced, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will address the nation after the National Security Council session.