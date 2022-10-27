Politics Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija: If they start, we will respond accordingly We had a meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and that meeting was never shorter, said Goran Rakić. Source: B92 Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 10:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bs

I received assurances that Serbia will always be with its people, said the representative of the Serb List.



According to Rakić, Vučić will address the media after the session of the National Security Council, which begins immediately after the meeting of the President of Serbia with Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.



"If the Kosovo security forces start confiscating our vehicles and license plates, we will use all means against it, through the people's peaceful and democratic resistance. We don't know what it will turn into and how the situation on the ground will unfold, but I repeat, peacefully and in a democratic way," said Rakić.



He also added that Serbs in Kosovo are constantly being pressured to re-register vehicles with Serbian license plates, and that only two people have done so. "If Pristina violently starts some kind of action, we will block all crossings and entrances to Kosovo. That's it for now," he said and repeated that he had never had a shorter meeting with Vučić.



I want to thank the president for receiving us so quickly and to the country of Serbia for being with us, Rakić concluded his address to the media.