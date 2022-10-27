Politics Before coming to Serbia, von der Leyen said: "EU has prepared emergency support" The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Tirana and Pristina today as part of her Western Balkans tour. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JOHN THYS / POOL

According to her, the European Union has prepared a support package for the entire Western Balkans to help it deal with the energy crisis.



Von der Leyen, who started her visit to the Western Balkans yesterday in North Macedonia, said at a joint press conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski that the EU provided grants worth 80 million euros for that country as a form of emergency budget support.



"It will help in dealing with high energy costs for your citizens and companies," von der Leyen said and announced that more funds will arrive in North Macedonia, Macedonian Television Telma reports.



Von der Leyen said on Twitter that the negotiation process with North Macedonia is gaining momentum and that the Macedonian people are committed to European values.



"The people of North Macedonia are committed to EU values. The negotiations process is gaining momentum. All political forces united can deliver, for the benefit of citizens. Now is the time," Von der Leyen said.



After visiting Skopje, Von der Leyen will, as previously announced, stay in Pristina and Tirana today, and Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are on her agenda tomorrow.



She ends his visit on October 29 in Podgorica.